INDOT: Speed limit to increase on I-69 near Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that the speed limit on Interstate 69 in Monroe County will increase starting this week.

INDOT is scheduled to increase the speed limit on I-69 from mile marker 112 to mile marker 122 beginning on or after Thursday near Bloomington.

The speed limit will increase from 55 mph to 65 mph.

INDOT says the increased speed limit is intended to help enhance safety and mobility by establishing consistency along the corridor.