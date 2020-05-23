INDOT to name baby hawks found nested near traffic camera

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A hawk and her babies are in the spotlight, thanks to a conveniently located nest on the city’s west side.

The family of birds is nested by an Indiana Department of Transportation camera near Interstate 70 and Sam Jones Expressway. That’s on the city’s west side.

INDOT has been posting updates about the new residents on their Twitter page with #HawkWatchFriday, encouraging people to submit name suggestions for the babies.

“Watch for voting MONDAY for a name!!” INDOT said Friday.

#HawkWatchFriday is here! Momma is gone today … probably checking out our closure below her nest on I-70 EB.



Watch for voting MONDAY for a name!! pic.twitter.com/peCqpLxMzr — INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) May 22, 2020

#HawkWatchFriday … There's a lot of shall we say, drama, in this video. Watch until the end. pic.twitter.com/YdcFMaFHI5 — INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) May 15, 2020