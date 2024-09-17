INDOT to unveil plans for construction project at I-465, US 31 in Carmel

INDOT to unveil plans for construction project at I-465, US 31 in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation next week will roll out a timeline on a new construction project at the I-465 interchange for U.S. 31 in Carmel.

Kyleigh Cramer, public relations director for INDOT, said the project will make it easier for drivers to merge on and off the interstate to U.S. 31. “This project is aiming at addressing capacity and also efficiency in this area, those are the two biggest ones, we’re seeing a lot of traffic in this area, again Hamilton County is growing.”

The project includes an interchange modification to the I-465 and U.S. 31 interchange to add capacity, and increase efficiency and safety by eliminating traffic weaving and merging.

“It’s almost 105,000 vehicles that travel U.S. 31 in both directions per day, estimated for 2025,” Cramer said.

That number will grow to 160,000 by the year 2045.

Cramer says details of the project, including lane closures and the start and completion dates, will be outlined at a public meeting Sept. 26. “This does allow the project team and the motoring public to sit down and talk about upcoming milestones we’re going to hit.”

Feedback from drivers will be taken into consideration as INDOT drafts a final outline of the project, which will be presented at a second meeting.

“I think a lot of people will agree, this project needs to be done. It’s growing so rapidly in this area and with that comes more people, move vehicles and more traffic,” Cramer said.

The public meeting will be Sept. 26 at the Drury Plaza Hotel, 9625 N. Meridian St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a formal presentation beginning at 6 p.m.