INDOT to update US 52 at Lebanon, allow east and west access from I-65

U.S. 52 at Interstate 65. INDOT announced on July 18, 2023 that the department is developing plans to make U.S. 52 easily accessible from I-65. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation is going to be making access to U.S. 52 outside of Lebanon a little bit easier.

A release made Tuesday introduced INDOT’s 52@65 project, which is a state- and federally-funded project designed to improve the level of service of the Interstate 65 interchange with U.S. 52.

Currently, the interchange only gives partial access for motorists, requiring vehicles to use the State Road 47 and State Road 32 interchanges to reach areas east and west of I-65 near U.S. 52. It also gives less direct access through residential areas and downtown Lebanon.

INDOT says the 52@65 project will address the access problems, providing improved mobility and direct access to the areas east and west of I-65, north of Lebanon.

The project is still in the design phase. with 40% of the preliminary plans developed. INDOT says that the design will not be final until they are able to gain feedback from the public through involvement and hearings.

A public information hearing will be held in the summer and fall of 2023. The exact dates have not been scheduled yet.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2025.