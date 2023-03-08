INDOT worker hurt in crash on US 31 near Kokomo

An Indiana Department of Transportation crew was performing maintenance on U.S. 31, a divided highway, about noon March 8, 2023, when a semitractor-trailer veered into a stopped INDOT water truck near Kokomo. (Provided Photo/INDOT East Central District via Twitter)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Department of Transportation worker received minor injuries Wednesday afternoon when a semitractor-trailer hit a maintenance crew’s water truck on U.S. 31, a state police trooper says.

Ronald Fisher, an Indiana State Police trooper, investigated the crash that happened about noon Wednesday east of Kokomo on U.S. 31 between State Road 22 and Howard County Road 100 South.

An INDOT crew was performing maintenance on U.S. 31, a divided highway, when the semi veered into a stopped INDOT water truck, Fisher says. The semitractor-trailer went into a ditch after hitting the water truck, and the semi’s fuel tank burst into flames. The fire damaged the truck and charred grass.

Fisher says the semi did not cross the median of the divided highway.

The INDOT worker was taken to a hospital. No one else was injured in the crash.

U.S. 31 was closed for several hours during the crash investigation and cleanup, but the road had reopened by 4 p.m. Wednesday.