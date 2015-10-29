INDOT works to reduce crashes in several areas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is working to cut down on the number of crashes near several interstate ramps.

Wednesday morning, a semi truck carrying thousands of mangoes crashed on the ramp near from Interstate 70 west to Interstate 65 south, known as the North Split.

Tuesday morning, another semi truck crashed into a wall located at that same area.

Will Wingfield with INDOT said, “On a routine basis we look at crashes that have occurred the state highway network and we work to identify those areas that have high crash rates.’

INDOT has identified the following seven areas with high crash rates:

Southbound I-465 to eastbound I-70 (east side) Northbound I-465 to westbound I-70 (east side) Westbound I-70 to southbound I-465 (east side) Eastbound I-70/Northbound I-65 to northbound I-65 (north split) Eastbound I-70 to Keystone Avenue Eastbound I-70 to I-465 (west side) Northbound I-465 to westbound I-865 (northwest side)

INDOT says it’s adding additional safety features to these areas. Among the safety features are speed limit signs, signs telling people how fast they’re driving and rumble strips.

Wingfield said, “Once we have those in place for for a few months or a year then we’ll take another look at it and determine if that has reduced crashes at that location and if so then potentially use that information to try to reduce crashes across our entire network.”