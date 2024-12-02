Indy activists and artists honor World AIDS Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “People who are living with HIV are people,” said Halle Pino, who works in healthcare. “They deserve the same amount of compassion, the same level of humanity as anyone else.”

Indianapolis artists and activists marked World AIDS Day at the Indiana Public Library’s Central Library location with an art installation, performances, and book readings.

“I think that’s the most important thing of World AIDS Day is to remember those we’ve lost,” said Todd Fuqua, an artist living with HIV. “I think the other reason its important to keep the disease and those living with the disease in front of the general public as a continuing way to educate people.”

On display are his photographs of 25 HIV positive Indianapolis residents and their stories. Fuqua said its a movement for others to celebrate their lives and resilience over the stigma. The exhibit will be on display until Dec. 29.

“There were people where this was the first time that they were public sharing their HIV status,” Fuqua said. For me, those were the more powerful moments. Actually to motivating someone to go public with their status because there’s a lot of stigma. There’s a lot of misunderstanding, so people were really vulnerable in sharing their stories.”

While HIV infections decreased in the United States, it’s still a persistent problem. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates more than 31,000 people were diagnosed in 2022. Gay and bisexual men are more likely to be diagnosed, but anyone can contract the disease.

Michael Swinford, founder of Be Out Load Theatre, has been living with AIDS for years. He’s seen the devastating effects of AIDS, particularly at its height in the 80s.

“Years went by, and I started losing friends,” Swinford said. “Here locally especially. Then a boyfriend, then a couple of boyfriends, or someone you know from years ago.”

When he was first diagnosed, some doctors said Swinford didn’t have much time. But Swinford is about to celebrate another birthday, and he encourages others who are diagnosed to stop hiding.

“There are places now,” Swinford said. “There’s a lot of people you can talk to. Whether that be churches, the Damien Center, Step Up. There are people out there. “

The CDC says treatment can help prevent the spread of HIV.

Some have taken action, even attempting to change laws to stop the stigma. Carrie Foote is an IU Indianapolis Sociologist Professor and HIV Modernization Movement Chair.

“We’ve been working with lawmakers over the last several years to modernize these laws and reform Indiana’s laws that criminalize people living with HIV,” Foote said. “We want to bring them up to reflect advancement in modern science.”

Under the Battery by Fluid Law in Indiana, it is against the law to spit on someone. The law upgrades the punishment to a felony if you have HIV despite the fact that AIDS cannot be spread through saliva, only blood, sexual fluids, and sharing of contaminated needles.

“So, I’m singled out under Indiana Law for harsher punishment solely because of my health condition, and that basically adds to HIV Stigma,” Foote said.