Indy airport preps for holiday travel as COVID cases surge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis International Airport Executive Director Mario Rodriquez says the airport has increased the fire and police presence in the morning hours over the next two weeks to help with customer service. Rodriguez says it’s due to the surge in COVID cases.

“We want to make sure we have more than we need to provide customers [answers to their] questions and if they have anxiety about flying or any questions they may have because a lot of the lines are going to be long,” Rodriquez said.

Rodriquez says they have been keeping the airport clean at nearly “hospital grade levels.” He tells I-Team 8 the airport has used the pandemic as an opportunity to better itself, including the introduction of technological improvements.

“You could [order food from] your phone and it’ll be delivered to you in your terminal. There’s no reason to discontinue these practices and sanitation and making sure things are kept to a high level of safety for passengers,” he said.

Rodriquez says the busiest times to fly during the Christmas holiday is in the morning. He says expect security to take at least 30 minutes and suggests travelers arrive at least two hours before their flight.