Indy airport receives $22 million grant to build energy-efficient infrastructure

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Airport Authority announced Friday that it will receive a multi-million dollar grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to construct energy-efficient infrastructure.

The $22.58 million grant is part of the FAA’s investment to help airports reach President Joe Biden’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, says receiving the grant is a huge win for the airport, environment, and Indianapolis community.

“We’re committed to environment sustainability, minimizing the impact of airport operations on the environment, and we’re going that by exploring continuous improvements and opportunities for innovation,” Rodriguez said in a release.

Rodriguez also says the grant will help fund the first 25% of a program to transition the terminal’s electricity consumption to renewable energy generated onsite. Additionally, solar panels will be installed on a metal canopy in the surface parking lots.

The Indianapolis Airport is currently home to one of the largest solar farms on any airport property in the world, with over 87,000 solar panels on the airport’s property.

