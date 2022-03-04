Local

Indy airport scores high on health rating

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis International Airport has been recognized as one of the healthiest airports in North America by Airports Council International. ACI recertified the Indy airport with its Airport Health Accreditation for health measures and cleaning procedures to keep passengers and staff safe.

The accreditation was developed in response to COVID-19 to provide industry best practices to airports trying to recover from the pandemic.

The airport instituted cleaning protocols in March 2020 as the pandemic emerged and continues to utilize the standards.

“This recertification is directly the achievement of our airport staff who have been unrelenting over the past two years in keeping our airport clean and healthy as we’ve weathered through the pandemic,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “Their diligence and commitment have ensured travelers have the cleanest experience in our facilities as possible.”

As an early adopter of the ACI protocols, the Indy airport invested in safety signage, hand sanitizing stations, and installed plexiglass shields in high-traffic areas, among other steps. It also adopted hourly public restroom cleaning and sanitation of shuttle buses and public areas.