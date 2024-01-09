Indy Animal Care Services asks public to adopt or foster before winter weather worsens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Animal Care Services is asking the public to alleviate overcrowding at shelters by adopting or fostering an animal before winter weather takes hold.

IACS says it’s expecting an increase in stray and animal pickups as temperatures drop, which bears a risk of overburdening their over-capacity shelters.

According to a press release sent Tuesday, “of the 380 animals currently housed at their location on 2600 S. Harding St., more than 50 live in crates or other temporary housing.” In order to make room for new winter rescues, IACS is looking to put up more than 80 dogs available for adoption Tuesday in loving homes.

In the first week of 2024, IACS shelters have taken in 159 animals and only had 44 adopted, with 115 remaining. In 2023, they facilitated nearly 3,537 dog and cat adoptions.

To further increase adoption rates, IACS recently decided to re-open its kennels to the public between noon and 5 p.m. Adoptions continue to be free at this time, though donations are encouraged.

Any interested adopters can and submit their pre-adoption application online. Visit the animal care services website to learn more about the adoption process.

IACS added in the release that, “It is against city county ordinance to leave animals outside when the temperature is below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, or if a wind chill has been issued in the city. Owners could face fines or criminal charges if they fail to properly care for their pets in cold weather.”