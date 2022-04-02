Local

Indy Animal Care Services hosting Saturday ‘kitten shower’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anyone interested in fostering a kitten for Indianapolis Animal Care Services is invited to a Saturday afternoon ‘kitten shower’ at the shelter.

The goal of the kitten shower is to encourage pet lovers to foster kittens.

Each year during the warmer months, IACS sees a significant increase in the number of pregnant cats, mother cats with kittens, and litters of kittens coming into the shelter.

Foster homes not only help to keep kittens healthy — they also help with socialization so the kitten are prepared for their new homes once they are able to be adopted.

The kitten shower will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indy ACS shelter South Harding Street.

Attendees will learn about the IACS foster program, what it takes to be a foster, and caring for bottle baby fosters. Current foster parents will be at the shower to share their experiences and offer advices.

Anyone who attends the shower will also receive a door prize ticket to be entered into a giveaway and more tickets can be earned by bringing donations. Prizes include restaurant gift cards, a cat grooming package, a cat hammock, and more.

Indy ACS is also accepting donations to its Amazon wish list. The most needed items for kittens include pet nurser bottles, wet and dry kitten food, and pine/paper litter.