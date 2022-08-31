Local

Indy Animal Care Services receives $3 million donation for new facility

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is getting a major push toward opening a brand new facility.

The Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust unveiled a $3 million donation to the project Wednesday morning. IACS has operated on the south side for more than 30 years.

City leaders say it was not intended to run as a full-care animal shelter, and current conditions create daily challenges for the staff.

IACS revealed plans for a new facility on the eastside at Sherman Drive and Michigan Street last year. It’s part of Mayor Hogsett’s multi-million dollar ‘Circle City Forward’ plan for public investments.

Construction was set to begin sometime this year. Leaders did not announce when the new facility could open.

“Today is a big day for IACS staff and volunteers, who have overcome the challenge of an outdated facility to deliver important care to the animals of the Indianapolis community,” said IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl. “We’re so grateful for Pulliam’s contribution and to everyone in the community who supports us.”