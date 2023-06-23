Indy animal care services to host adoption event in hopes of emptying kennels

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What could be better than warm weather, good food, and adopting a furry friend to take home this weekend?

Indianapolis Animal Care Services will host the “Let Freedom Ring Adoption Event” for the community to come out and add a special little member to their family. The shelter will also be extending its adoption hours to make things easier.

IACS says the shelter has been slowly opening up intake adoptions due to the increase of animals that still remain at the shelter. The shelter needs to have at least 100 animals adopted to have space for incoming animals.

The adoption event will have a cookout with hot dogs, hamburgers, vegetarian options, chips, and bottles of water at 2600 S. Harding St. The cookout will run from 2-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, and at 12 p.m., dogs will be outside in the shelters dog runs for adopters to visit.

Dog options come with a free dog bed while supplies last.