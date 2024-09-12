Indy animal welfare nonprofit requesting public feedback for community wide plan

Logo for Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside. (Provided Photo/Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis nonprofit is requesting public feedback to improve animal welfare in Marion County.

Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO) is creating a community wide plan to improve animal welfare in Indianapolis and Marion County. The goal is to enhance the support and care for local dogs and cats. The organization is inviting all Marion County residents to participate in a survey to share feedback on the current draft of the plan.