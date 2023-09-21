Indy-area educators to discuss issues facing minority students during Community Conversations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Education advocates in Indianapolis will participate in a pair of panels Thursday evening to speak on the achievement gap among minority students in schools.

It’s the second part of the Indianapolis Commission on African American Males and Crossroads Public Affairs’ Community Conversations series.

The first two discussions were on mental health and community violence.

ICAAM Chairman Marshawn Wolley says their goal is to use these events to guide future studies and legislation.

“Have a dialogue between university experts as well as the community to try to come up with solutions that are going to move the needle in each of those areas,” Wolley said.

Leaders from Indianapolis Public Schools, Lawrence Township, and Pike Township Schools, along with Indiana University’s School of Education school, will all gather to address some of the issues facing minority students.

It will be hosted at Rooted School, 5750 E. 30th Street.

High school students from the three school districts will also have a panel to highlight their experiences.

The Charter Schools Founder and Executive Director, Ma’at Lands, says she looks forward to hearing different perspectives.

“They talk about the achievement gap, but in education, we really call it the opportunity gap,” Lands said. “Students [are] not having the access that they need to be able to be successful. … We also see disparities in student discipline and suspension data and achievement on standardized test as well.”

The Community Conversions are free events and open to the public. Thursday’s panels start at 6 p.m.

People looking to attend are asked to RSVP here.