Indy nonprofit hosts cabaret show featuring Carnegie Hall headliner Anthony Nunziata

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You’re invited to a special holiday performance by an Indy-area organization that works to improve the lives of children through dance.

Carnegie Hall headliner Anthony Nunziata will perform Saturday in “A Broadway Christmas,” a cabaret performance fundraiser Kids Dance Outreach, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit.

Nunziata and Michael Johnson, the founding artistic director of Kids Dance Outreach, stopped by Daybreak on Friday to talk about the organization and Saturday’s big performance.

“We serve over 2,000 children every year and the children and families don’t have to pay to participate,” Johnson said. “Our mission is to positively impact the lives of children through joyful dance programs that inspire excellence, encourage teamwork, and applaud persistence.”

Nunziata says a supporter of Kids Dance Outreach came to him and asked him to be part of the event, and he said yes immediately.

“At the end of the day, there’s nothing more special than giving kids an opportunity to pursue their passions and pursue opportunities that they may not even know of until they’re given that opportunity,” he said. “The kids are going to be joining me for some songs. It’s just going to be a fabulous time.”

“A Broadway Christmas” starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Broadway United Methodist Church, 609 E. Market St.

Tickets are still available and start at $40. Proceeds will directly benefit Kids Dance Outreach and its various children’s programs.

Click here to buy tickets or learn more.