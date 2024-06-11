Indy Arts Council seeks community input for five-year strategic plan

The Indy Arts Council on the night of Feb. 2, 2024, celebrating Black History Month with a gallery filled with art by Black artists. The council was seeking public feedback in June 2024 on how to better encourage the arts and improve the artistic quality of life in central Indiana. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Arts Council is putting together a five-year plan for future programs and is seeking input from central Indiana residents on the region’s arts and culture scene.

As central Indiana’s leading arts advocacy and services agency, the Indy Arts Council fosters meaningful engagement in the arts by nurturing a culture where artists and arts organizations thrive.

This new strategic plan will guide the council’s future programs, services, and advocacy efforts.

Community involvement

Central Indiana will invite residents to share their thoughts on the city’s growing arts and culture scene by taking a brief survey. This initiative seeks to ensure that all community members have access to arts, culture, and entertainment experiences that are meaningful to them.

Importance of community input

Understanding how the community engages with arts and culture is crucial for the council. For those currently uninvolved, the council hopes to identify barriers and find ways to help remove them. This feedback is essential to make sure the council’s efforts effectively meet the community’s needs.

Utilizing survey results

The Indy Arts Council will use anonymous feedback and survey results to shape the future of art in the region and enhance the quality of life for residents.

Finding out more

To learn more about the Indy Arts Council’s strategic plan and to contribute, click here. The survey deadline is June 30.

Website redesign

Aligned with its mission to increase the accessibility of arts in central Indiana, the council has redesigned its website. The new site features dynamic directories, event listings, news, and resources all housed in one central location.

Features of the new website

The redesigned website caters to a diverse audience, including artists, creatives, arts and culture enthusiasts, community and corporate partners, donors, and curious neighbors. Key features include:

Artist and public art directories: Essential tools for discovering art and artists within the community.

Essential tools for discovering art and artists within the community. Neighborhood guides: Allow users to explore lesser-known arts and culture experiences in various neighborhoods.

Allow users to explore lesser-known arts and culture experiences in various neighborhoods. Resources for artists: A variety of resources and opportunities available to artists.

A variety of resources and opportunities available to artists. Event listings: A comprehensive listing of arts and culture events around town, with filtering options based on category or venue.

The Indy Arts Council’s strategic planning and website redesign are significant steps toward fostering a more inclusive and accessible arts environment in central Indiana.

For more information, visit the council’s website.