Local

Indy Arts Council hosting spooktacular series of October events

A selection of brightly-lit jack-o-lanterns on display. (Provided Photo by Robin Beery/Indy Arts Council)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Halloween is a little more than two weeks away, but the Indy Arts Council has plenty of spooktacular events to keep you — and your little ghosts and goblins — busy until then.

The Indy Arts Council events calendar includes:

Indiana Night Live: A Fall-o-ween Sketch Show | Arts for Lawrence’s Theater at the Fort | Oct. 14

Think “Saturday Night Live,” but with actors, musicians, and writers who are part of a local company called Betty Rage Productions! This event is for audiences 17 and up.

Ghost Stories at Washington Park East Cemetery | Oct. 15

Local storytellers will talk about urban legends and folktales–with tombstones as the backdrop. Dress warm, pack a picnic, and bring the kids! Presented by Storytelling Arts of Indiana.

Boo-la-la: An Indianapolis Spooktacular | Fonseca Theatre | Oct. 14- 30

Fonseca’s “first multicultural celebration of the spooky season” is great for people who love variety and have a short attention span — all the plays are 10 minutes or less.

Classical Halloween | Hilbert Circle Theatre | Oct. 28 – 29

Bring the family to hear classical music inspired by tales of witches.

Irvington Halloween Festival | Irvington neighborhood | Oct. 22 – 29

This street fair is a veritable fashion runway for Halloween costumes! Don’t miss the art auction — nearly 30 local artists have created original art celebrating Halloween. Visitors can see the works at the Irvington library and place a bid online.

Visit the Explore Indy Arts website to learn more about these and other events.