Indy Arts Fest to bring exposure, support to area artists

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This Labor Day is the first-ever Indy Arts Fest at the Indy Auto Main Service from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

The family-friendly event will showcase over 200 feet of painted murals and more in support of local artists.

Indy Arts Fest was created to highlight the best art of Indy, bring exposure and paid opportunities to local artists and support artists in earning fair pay for their talents.

There is a majority of self-employed individuals within the creative industry, according to the Indiana Arts Commission.

Indy Arts Fest also mentioned artists’ wages in Indiana lag behind the U.S. average and the state’s highest-paid creative industry workers make less than half the average U.S. wage for their field.

There will be a special FX body painter and chalk artist performing their crafts on human and concrete canvases.

Junk cars and car parts will be graffitied throughout the event.

General admission tickets are $10.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.