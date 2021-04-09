Local

Indy author’s marriage ministry reaches couples around the globe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man from Indianapolis is dedicating his life to the mission of marriage and trying to keep thousands of them intact.

His name is Jackie Bledsoe. He’s a native Hoosier with a deep love for his wife and God.

About 10 years ago he starting blogging about marriage and since his ministry has reached around the world.

“We were thrown on stages that I don’t think we were qualified to speak at,” Bledsoe said.

Yet, Bledsoe said “I do” over and over to this faith-filled fateful journey as a marital speaker and author.

“My wife and I have always had a passion for marriage, since we had struggles early on,” Bledsoe said.

Jackie and Stephana Bledsoe speaking at Bellevue Celebrate Marriage. (Photo courtesy: Jackie Bledsoe)

Like a bride’s walk down the aisle, his first steps blogging a decade ago were quiet, but attention grew quickly.

“Speaking in itself, the reach has been all over the country. I actually went to speak at a men’s conference in the Grand Cayman, so we’ve been very fortunate to reach couples that we wouldn’t be able to reach by most means,” Bledsoe said.

More than a million readers online and his book “The 7 Rings of Marriage” has reached more than 100,000 couples. It’s video series used at marriage retreats and bible studies features both Jackie and his wife, Stephana.

“We’re just sharing our story, a bunch of mistakes that we’ve learned from, and got help from, and have a little bit of experience in that area and it’s having a major impact with couples across the world really,” Bledsoe said.

His advice to couples is to root marriage in faith and don’t hide away issues, instead lean on other couples in your life.

“Being willing to ask questions, being humble enough to say ‘Hey, we need help.'” Bledsoe said.

And as he and wife enter their third decade of marriage in 2021, Jackie says he’s waiting to see where God leads them next in their marriage ministry.

In the short term that path will keep the Bledsoe’s close to home. Jackie and his wife Stephana will be speaking in Indy this month at FamilyLife’s Weekend to Remember April 16-18, 2021.