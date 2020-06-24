Indy BackPack Attack supply drive now an online fundraiser due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 20-year-old event putting school supplies in the hands of students in central Indiana is experiencing a first of its kind kickoff.

The annual Indy BackPack Attack will start an online fundraiser Wednesday morning in lieu of their 6-week school supply drive.

Organizers say the goal is to raise $65,000 in the first 24 hours with a larger goal of $300,000 in total.

It’s reported that 87% of families in the Indianapolis Public School system need help with basic school supplies, but because of the pandemic, this year’s need is even greater.

“With high unemployment rates during quarantine and a lot of people homeschooling their kids, families really need that additional help,” said Mandy Emery, co-chair of Indy BackPack Attack.

Funds raised will help purchase supplies in bulk that will be shipped to schools directly. Organizers say this will cut down the number of volunteers needed to handle supplies being dropped off.

Donations can be made starting June 24 through July 24 online or at any Indiana Members Credit Union branch.

To donate online, click here.