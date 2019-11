INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Oprah Winfrey has once again highlighted a popular Indianapolis bakery.

The Cake Bake Shop made Oprah’s Favorite Things List again this year.

Last year the shop’s mint chocolate chip cake was named a favorite thing, but this year it’s all about the crumb cake.

The $68-cake will be featured in the December issue of “O, The Oprah Magazine” which comes out on Tuesday.