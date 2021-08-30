Local

Indy bars, restaurants honoring 13 service members killed in Afghanistan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Local bars and restaurants are paying tribute to the 13 servicemen and women who died near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The District Tap Northside is remembering our fallen heroes, including Marine and Logansport High School graduate Alberto Sanchez.

It’s reserved a table and 13 drinks just for them to honor their ultimate sacrifice.

The bar posted on Facebook a photo two days ago showing a reserved sign, a candle and 13 shot glasses.

Brothers Bar and Grill in Broad Ripple is known for its drink specials and has poured 13 beers to each of the U.S service members.

The bar tweeted, “We don’t know them all, but we owe them all.”

Today we will reserve this table for our 13 fallen soldiers. We will honor their ultimate sacrifice 🙏🇺🇲



Other establishments across the country are doing the same. USA Today said Ironwood Café in Ohio is honoring the fallen including Navy hospital corpsman Max Soviak.

Niko‘s Bar and Gyros also in Ohio has reserved a table and is donating one dollar for every beer they sell until Sept. 11. Funds will go toward military families and charities.

A barbershop in Delaware decided to reserve a single chair in the shop and sit out 13 beers as well, with a folded U.S flag on top of the chair in hopes customers take a few minutes to honor the loss.

USA Today mentioned the community reaction from each establishment has been overwhelming after seeing the reserved tables.