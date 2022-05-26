Local

Indy-based electric car subscription service says demand is high ahead of Memorial Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Motor Drive, a local electric car subscription service, is making a case for switching to electric vehicles as families get on the road ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Motor, based in Indianapolis, is a startup that offers people a way to rent an electric vehicle on a monthly basis.

According to Rhett Barker, a Motor representative, the company is seeing high demand for its rented vehicles.

The average cost of gas in Indiana is $4.57, according to AAA, and Barker says electric vehicles like the ones offered by Motor can cut that cost down to $10 to $20 for a full charge.

A Motor subscription comes with registration, insurance, a charger installation, and maintenance costs. Once a driver signs up and chooses from a Tesla, Audi, Ford, Volkswagen, or Nissan, the company will deliver the vehicle.

Drivers then download the Motor app to view the nearest charging stations based on the kind of electric vehicle they’re driving. Charging stations can be found at nearby gas stations, rest stops, grocery stores, and more, and most Motor vehicles can go for at least 200 miles on a 20-minute charge.

“I think Motor ties in well with the summer we have coming up. These vehicles are great family vehicles,” Barker said. “Obviously, there’s a huge cost saving when it comes to fuel, but what a good way to try out something like this, make it a full, immersive family experience.”

Connor Simonson rents an electric car from Motor and says he’s definitely saving money with the service.

“I think I’ve spent a grand total of $24 charging both ways to and from Pittsburgh, which is about a 6 1/2 hour drive,” Simonson said. “I guesstimate that would probably cost me a good $150 in gas.”

Visit the Motor Drive website for more information.