Indy businesses offer deals, options for Valentine’s Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local restaurants and shops are gearing up for a long Valentine’s Day weekend. Many business owners are crossing their fingers, hoping that people are willing to spend and help the struggling economy impacted by the pandemic.

The importance of supporting local business has never been greater. Visit Indy says 50% or more of the hospitality industry is still without work, which is why they need help. There are plenty of options on the Valentine’s Day weekend for couples looking to go out or stay in to celebrate.

Amelia’s Bread is offering a brunch and bagel platter to go. They’ve also compiled cookies and cakes for pick up.

Bluebeard has an oyster dinner for two available for carry out.

Gallery Pastry Bar downtown is doing a virtual macaroon baking class throughout the weekend. They will deliver or ship all of the ingredients to your front door so you can participate.

Books & Brews is offering an eat, drink or play games from Moonshot Games bundle for $40. You can pick everything up at the Noblesville location.

If you’re looking to go out, The Rathskeller Restaurant is offering a three-course meal with champagne and live music from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday. They also have family to-go meal packages available. It’s important to call ahead or make reservations online. Seats and to-go orders are filling up quickly.

“The industry does need our help right now more than they ever have before,” Visit Indy communications manager Nate Swick said. “I think they’re hoping we’ll come out safely for Valentine’s Day but then also continue to support throughout the spring and into the summer however you can because we want to make sure that my favorite restaurants and your favorite restaurants are still around this time next year.”

If you’re looking to shop local, Indianapolis City Market is open extra hours all weekend, even Sunday. Plus, you can grab a bite from a local spot inside.

To find other local businesses, explore Localhood Indy. It’s a digital platform to showcase what local places offer.