Indy businesses, organizations sign pledge for racial equity

(Photo Provided/Eli Lilly and Co.)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local coalition is launching the Indy Racial Equity pledge.

The goal is to hold the groups that participate accountable for measurable progress in advancing racial equity for African Americans in central Indiana.

Organizations taking the pledge include the Indianapolis Urban League, Citizens Energy Group, the Indianapolis Colts, IU Health and Eli Lilly and Company.

By signing the pledge, the organizations are committing to use their resources and influence to accelerate progress on racial equity in four areas: health, prosperity, education and criminal justice.

The commitments will be posted to a website to keep track and report progress being made.

WISH-TV and Circle City Broadcasting are proud to sign on to the Indy Racial Equity Pledge.

