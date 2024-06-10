Indy celebrates Immigrant Heritage Month with launch of the International Leaders Academy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In honor of Immigrant Heritage Month, the city of Indianapolis is recognizing the significant contributions of its immigrant community through the International Leaders Academy.

The application process for the academy’s second class is now open.

Ruth Morales, director of the Mayor’s Office of International and Latino Affairs, and Olanike Olaniyi appeared on Daybreak to discuss the academy with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins.

Morales highlighted the importance of the program in fostering a deeper understanding of local government and enhancing civic engagement among immigrant residents.

“It’s really to meet and connect with the growing immigrant and refugee population here in Indianapolis and Marion County, but also to meet folks where they feel comfortable. This is why we have the application process to really build those relationships,” Morales said.

OILA plays a vital role in connecting Indianapolis residents to the international community and improving the quality of life for the city’s Latino population. The office oversees all international and Latino initiatives and policies, collaborates with local stakeholders to address issues facing these communities, and provides expertise on policy matters.

Additionally, OILA works to boost civic engagement and manages public and private partnerships that benefit the city’s international and Latino residents.

The mission of the International Leaders Academy is to educate participants about the inner workings of local government and to increase their civic involvement. It is a free leadership program designed to empower and connect with immigrant Hoosiers, ensuring they have the tools and knowledge to actively participate in their communities.

Olanike Olaniyi was a participant in the program. She recalled meeting with a lot of other leaders in the community from various countries.

“I would recommend it 100% because it’s great. You get to learn more about the community, the leaders… It’s insightful to see the county-level operations and learn about the diverse resources and different ethnic groups within the city,” Olaniyi said.

The last day to apply for the International Leaders Academy is June 30. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their applications promptly to take part in this transformative program.

For more information, click here.