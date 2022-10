Local

Indy ceremony honors fallen firefighters and paramedics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters, first responders, and community members gathered Wednesday morning for the “Reading of the Name” event to honor fallen firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians.

The event was hosted by the Indianapolis Professional Firefighters Local 416. Those in attendance enjoyed a memorial to honor the fallen, as well as a speech from Local 416 President, Hank Harris.

The names listed at the ceremony date back to 1873.