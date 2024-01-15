Indy chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority celebrates 95 years of service

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. are celebrating 116 years of service on Monday.

According to their website, the sorority is on a “mission to cultivate and encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, to promote unity and friendship among college women, to study and help alleviate problems concerning girls and women in order to improve their social stature, to maintain a progressive interest in college life, and to be of Service to All Mankind.”

The Alpha Mu Omega Chapter also celebrates 95 years of service in Indianapolis.

They welcome members and esteemed guests to their “Lighting the Way event.” It will be held on Saturday, Feb.10 at 11 a.m. at 502 East Event Centre.

The keynote speaker will be the 25th South Central Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Katina Semien Smothers.

Tickets are on sale for $75 or $600 a table. You can purchase your pass here.