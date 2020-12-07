Indy Christmas Lights compiles list of best displays across the state

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Indy Christmas Lights is a resource for plotting your tour of local Christmas lights across the state of Indiana.
Kristopher Baker and his wife created Indy Christmas Lights in 2013. This year they have put together a list of 92 light displays across the state, mostly in central Indiana.
Every year after Thanksgiving, the couple starts making a new list from scratch of light displays. They go and verify every site to make sure it is still active. There is a map on their website that allows you to zoom in and see lights near your home.
The couple used to limit displays to just Indianapolis zip codes, but the idea behind the project has taken off. People across the state, as far as Wabash, are asking the couple to add their sites to the list.
“I think it’s a cheap date night for couples, it’s an easy way to go get hot chocolate at your favorite place and just drive around and look at lights,” founder Kristopher Baker said. For the family aspect, kids love lights.”
Here is a list of fan favorites:
Pete’s Wonderland
202 N. 19th Ave., Beech Grove, IN 46107
Merry Grinchmas on Royal Oak
1010 Royal Oak Court, Greenwood, IN 46143
Log Run Lights in Clermont
9209 Log Run Dr. S., Indianapolis, IN 46234
Christmas in Bel Moore
7104 Bel Moore Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46259
Light Show on Hawthorne
900 Hawthorne Dr., Carmel, IN 46033
Kaufmann Christmas Display
5185 N. County Rd 600 E., Brownsburg, IN 46112
Flying Santa on Tulip
2405 Tulip Dr. South, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Rooftop Snowman (Speedway)
2126 Fisher Ave., Speedway, IN 46224
Christmas Woods
6733 Yellowstone Pkwy, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Christmas Farm (Greenwood)
51 N. Middle St., Greenwood, IN 46143
For more information, check out Indy Christmas Lights.