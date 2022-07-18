Local

Indy church plans vigil for Greenwood shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A vigil is being held Monday evening at Resurrection Lutheran Church to honor the victims of the Greenwood Park Mall shooting.

The vigil is being held by Pastor Ryan Bailey at 445 East Stop 11 Road at 7 p.m.

News 8 spoke with Pastor Bailey. He says it’s important for everyone to come together in order to build the type of community people want to live in.