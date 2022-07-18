Indy church plans vigil for Greenwood shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A vigil is being held Monday evening at Resurrection Lutheran Church to honor the victims of the Greenwood Park Mall shooting.
The vigil is being held by Pastor Ryan Bailey at 445 East Stop 11 Road at 7 p.m.
News 8 spoke with Pastor Bailey. He says it’s important for everyone to come together in order to build the type of community people want to live in.
“The overall goal is to give the congregation and the community the opportunity to gather and pray. When things like this happen, sometimes we don’t know where to go or what to do with ourselves in these moments,” Bailey said. “It’s an opportunity for us to be together in one place and not to offer any solutions or quick answers, but to have a safe space to grieve and to direct our hope. We believe God is not absent in our times of suffering.”