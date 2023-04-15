Indy city-county council hosts ‘Eastside Cleanup Day’

Volunteers work to clean up Ellenberger park as a part of the annual Eastside Cleanup Day on April 15, 2023. (WISH Photo/Drew Schuller)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Volunteers will spread out across the Indianapolis’ Eastside Saturday as part of an annual effort to spruce up key locations in the area.

City-County Councillor David Ray has led the cleanup efforts since his election to the council in 2015. Ray says as a lifelong Eastsider, he is honored that so many people have committed to making the Eastside shine again.

“I know how frustrating it is to see trash and litter along well-traveled corridors. It just takes one person picking up a piece of litter to make a difference,” Ray said in a statement.

The cleanup began at 9 a.m. at Ellenberger Park in Irvington. Volunteers will tackle the areas of Ellenberger Park, Anna Brochhausen School 88, the Pennsy Trail, Warren Township, and Washington Street.