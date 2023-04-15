Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indy city-county council hosts ‘Eastside Cleanup Day’

Volunteers work to clean up Ellenberger park as a part of the annual Eastside Cleanup Day on April 15, 2023. (WISH Photo/Drew Schuller)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Volunteers will spread out across the Indianapolis’ Eastside Saturday as part of an annual effort to spruce up key locations in the area.

City-County Councillor David Ray has led the cleanup efforts since his election to the council in 2015. Ray says as a lifelong Eastsider, he is honored that so many people have committed to making the Eastside shine again.

“I know how frustrating it is to see trash and litter along well-traveled corridors. It just takes one person picking up a piece of litter to make a difference,” Ray said in a statement.

The cleanup began at 9 a.m. at Ellenberger Park in Irvington. Volunteers will tackle the areas of Ellenberger Park, Anna Brochhausen School 88, the Pennsy Trail, Warren Township, and Washington Street.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Body found in Elkhart River
Indiana News /
Johnson County woman dead after crash on State Road 135
Local News /
‘Pet Pals TV’: Taking time to ‘Paws & Think’
Pet Pals TV /
Vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County kills one
Indiana News /