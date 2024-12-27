Indy class empowers adults to write and publish their own books

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new bookmaking class is making authors out of adults across Indianapolis.

The class, taught by Indianapolis community leader Tevin Studdard, is the first of its kind. Studdard made his mark in Indianapolis by teaching young kids and high school students to publish over 300 books through his Literacy Entrepreneurship and Dreams (LEAD) Program.

He saw a need for adults, though, and decided to step in.

“Adults were on my heels about it and they really wanted to do it, so I was just like ‘this will be awesome,’” Studdard said. “If they get to do it that way, they can work with their kids and literacy is just continuing being pushed, so that’s exciting.”

The class consists of a three day workshop in the evenings and covered the creating of a book concept, the content, the formatting, the publishing, and the selling.

The adult class is on its second round, with a third round beginning Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. at Frederick Douglass Family Center. Classes run for three days and last 1.5 hours.

Each author creates their individual book concept that can range from a variety of topics.

Local tutor Makailya Rice wrote a book she says she could not find on the shelf as a little girl, one focused on adventure and representation. The book is titled “Ms. Rice’s Chest of Wonder” and she’s hopeful the kids she mentors feel represented when they read it.

“They are also seeing an important Black character, that looks just like them, with braids, that has made it,” Rice said.

Teacher Aar-Yana Willis paid homage to her younger self in her book, titled “I Love You This Much and All.” The writing focuses on the love a parent or guardian has for their child.

“I’m curious, for every kiddo that opens your book, what do you want them to feel?” News 8’s Kyla Russell asked.

“Comfort,” Willis said. “Comfort in knowing that they are loved, and they are wanted. You are enough. That’s what I want them to feel and know that they will have that with them in any situation they may take any journey they may go on in life.”

Patricia and Keenan Young published a book on the story of their love and how they met. It’s one of several Patricia Young plans to publish.

“We run into so many married couples that hate each other, and it’s like, why?” Patricia Young said.

“I think it also helps those that have given up, kind of gives them some hope, maybe that someone is out there and it’s not that you have to try so hard to find someone,” Keenan Young said. “When it becomes right, God will bless you.”

The book, titled “Found My Spouse with a Mouse,” encourages readers to chart out exactly what they are looking for in a partner and how they might achieve it.

Each author feels their story is powerful, the pages bring far more than what meets the eye. For Willis, that’s a newfound confidence.

“You made it and you’re going places, you are wanted, you are loved I’m gonna hug you every step of the way,” Willis said when asked what she would tell her younger self about the book.

Studdard is hopeful the class brings that same confidence to any person who never thought they would have the skill or resources to write their own book.

To purchase one of the available books, click here. Additionally, all books by the authors will be available on Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. at Frederick Douglass Family Center for Young Authors Day.