Indy Council announces replacement for Stephen Clay

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The replacement for former Indianapolis City-County Councilor Stephen Clay was announced Friday.

Council President Vop Osili used Twitter to announced that Keith Graves will join the council and represent District 13.

Clay stepped down earlier this month, citing his previous expulsion as council president as the reason.

Clay was ousted from the council's democratic caucus over his decision to fire several city employees during his short time as president.

According to Osili, Graves has spent the last eight years working for the city of Indianapolis with a focus on criminal justice.