Indy council set to approve $10M for road work; $3M more sought

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett wants the city government to approve more than $10 million for road repair and construction.
If approved, the money will be put to immediate use on different roadways throughout Marion County with each council district getting some of the funds.
The city says it’s identified the streets in most need of repair using pavement deterioration data including 10th street and Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive where Monday’s proposal was made.
The Democrat mayor said, “The plain fact is Indianapolis residents are tired of seeing roadways like this one. Thanks to the creative funding sources like the ones we see today much longer.”
The mayor and Indianapolis Department of Public Works are also asking for an additional $3 million for the design of future roadway projects.
The City-County Council is set to introduce the funding tonight within the next two hours.
News release
“NDIANAPOLIS—This afternoon Mayor Hogsett joined the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) to announce a planned investment of $10 million for immediate roadway repairs across Marion County. This funding would allow for street resurfacing over and beyond the previously announced 2022 construction budget and capital program. The fiscal ordinance will be introduced at the full City-County Council meeting tonight. …
“Utilizing a supplemental distribution of County Option Income Tax (COIT), $10 million will be designated to streets that have significant pavement deterioration and are areas of most concern for neighborhoods.
“‘For decades, Indianapolis roads have suffered from underinvestment and deferred maintenance,’ said Mayor Joe Hogsett. ‘That’s why, since 2016, we have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Indianapolis infrastructure projects – an unprecedented level of funding, all without a tax increase or the selling of municipal assets. But some seasons the planned construction budget is simply not enough. That’s why this $10 million allocation is so important to addressing even more areas of our city – not with temporary pothole filling but with resurfacing efforts that provide the type of longer-term fixes our community needs.’
“Once approved by the City-County Council, the $10 million in street construction contracts will be in the hands of vendors to begin street repair work and complete their projects yet this summer. In making selections as to which streets to target, Indy DPW provided councillors with an understanding of the most deteriorated residential streets in their districts based on vendor data and evaluations. Councillors now having reviewed this list to add their localized insights, Indy DPW will select segments in every council district to address with immediate street repair efforts.
“In addition to the $10 million for immediate construction contracts, an additional $3 million is proposed as a part of tonight’s fiscal ordinance for the design of future residential roadway projects. These funds will kick-start future improvements along residential streets, preparing designs for full street reconstruction. With this targeted appropriation, the City of Indianapolis continues to be efficient with funds received via the state and responsive to the needs of Indy residents.”
Indianapolis Department of Public Works