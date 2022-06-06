Local

Indy council set to approve $10M for road work; $3M more sought

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett wants the city government to approve more than $10 million for road repair and construction.

If approved, the money will be put to immediate use on different roadways throughout Marion County with each council district getting some of the funds.

The city says it’s identified the streets in most need of repair using pavement deterioration data including 10th street and Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive where Monday’s proposal was made.

The Democrat mayor said, “The plain fact is Indianapolis residents are tired of seeing roadways like this one. Thanks to the creative funding sources like the ones we see today much longer.”

The mayor and Indianapolis Department of Public Works are also asking for an additional $3 million for the design of future roadway projects.

The City-County Council is set to introduce the funding tonight within the next two hours.

News release