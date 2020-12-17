Indy couple helps deliver 1,500 pancakes to frontline healthcare workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Frontline healthcare workers received free breakfast after working third shift at Community Hospital North on Thursday.

Indianapolis couple Craig Cumberland and Carla Mitchell delivered 1,500 pancakes with healthy portions of eggs, sausage and hash browns from Lincoln Square Pancake House in Irvington.

There was a steady line of traffic of healthcare workers who drove up to receive meals from Mitchell and other volunteers.

Leftovers were delivered to the hospital’s ER wing.

Mitchell told News 8 she wanted to give back to those who have been working tirelessly helping others during the pandemic. She hopes to fund additional meals for other area hospitals in Central Indiana.

Click here to learn how to make a donation.