Indy couple’s Christmas gift to each other is sending care packages to troops

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of people got together on Saturday to help fill care packages to send to military men and women serving overseas during the holidays.

The annual Fill the Foxhole event took place at U-A Local 440 Union Hall. Ralph and Alice Culver came up with the idea in 2013.

“About six years ago, him and I decided to give something for Christmas instead of buying for each other cause we didn’t need anything. So we started it up and when the apprentices got wind of it they wanted to kick in, which they did and then after that the instructors wanted to be a part of it. And then before you know it the 440 is handling it. So it’s just boomed,” Alice Culver said.

On Saturday, Mayor Joe Hogsett made a proclamation declaring Alice Culver Day in honor of her work with the program and what she does to help our men and women in the military.

Last year they were able to fill 500 packages. This year they hope to pass that and reach as many service members as they can.