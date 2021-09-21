Local

Indy Cultural Trail receives $20M for expansion plans

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded a $20 million grant to help with the expansion of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, an eight-mile-long pedestrian walkway and bike trail that connects six Cultural Districts.

Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. says this will be the first major expansion in the walkway’s nearly ten-year history. The project will add a two-mile stretch of the urban path along South Street and Indiana Avenue and eventually connect to the 16 Tech Innovation District.

“From its inception, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail: A Legacy of Gene and Marilyn Glick has been a shining example of how public-private partnerships enhance quality of life for our residents. The Cultural Trail has moved our city forward by integrating cultural and economic development with opportunities to improve community health and vitality,” said Kären Haley executive director, Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Inc.

The expansion is estimated to cost $30 million. The $20 million gift from Lilly will be added to a $5 million commitment from the city of Indianapolis and a $1 million gift from Anthem Foundation.

Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. says it will be looking for additional philanthropic funding from individuals, foundations and corporations.

The organization says the South Street expansion will bring the trail from New Jersey Street to Capitol Avenue. The Indiana Avenue expansion will begin at the Madam Walker Legacy Center on Indiana Avenue and continue north to 10th Street.