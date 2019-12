INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Dairy Queen on the northwest side is using its parking lot sign to send a different kind of message.

Usually reserved for promoting deals for Blizzards and burgers, the sign at the 71st Street and Michigan Road Dairy Queen now reads a bit different.

“Parking lot – not for drug sales,” the sign reads, with a “thank you” at the bottom.

“PARKING LOT NOT FOR DRUG SALES” – Here’s a sign you never want to see in front of a Dairy Queen. Hopefully everything will calm down for the 71st & Michigan Rd restaurant here in Indianapolis. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/nL3gnFS8vg — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) December 13, 2019

We do not know when the message was first posted or how long it will remain there.