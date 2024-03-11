Indy DPW begins conversion of New York and Michigan streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Department of Public Works began construction Monday on the conversion of New York and Michigan streets to two-way traffic between College Avenue and Ellenberger Park.

The nearly $20 million project will also involve improvements to existing sidewalks, curbs, ADA ramps, crosswalk enhancements, street resurfacing, protected bike lanes, and enhanced bus platforms.

The south side of New York Street was shut down last week and will begin sidewalk removal in the coming days. Work on New York Street will begin on the western end of the project at College Avenue, a release said.

Contractors anticipate closing the northern side of Michigan Street near Ellenburger Park.

DPW says conversion of one-way roads to two-way roads leads to lower speeds by drivers, as fewer adjacent lanes will provide fewer opportunities to weave or overtake.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“The City of Indianapolis and DPW are redesigning traffic patterns for a safer, more neighborly city,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett in a release. “Once these latest two-way conversions are completed, Michigan and New York streets will allow for safer travel with or without a car, improving neighborhoods for residents and local business.”

“With this project and others across the city, we are sending a message: Indy DPW is engineering ways to cut down on selfish, reckless driving in Indianapolis,” said Indy DPW Director Brandon Herget in a release. “We know that the way many of our streets were built decades ago no longer matches the current needs of our residents, and projects like this one will go a long way to addressing that.”