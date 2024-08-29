Indy DPW: Henry Street bridge construction beginning soon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Construction is expected to begin on the Henry Street bridge over the White River next week, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Thursday.

The Henry Street bridge is phase 2 of the three-phase White River Innovation District project. Garmong Construction, who began phase 1 on the west side of the White River in January, will construct the bridge as part of a Build/Operate/Transfer (BOT) contract.

In anticipation of the bridge construction, the White River Greenway will close between Kentucky Avenue and Washington Street on or after Tuesday, Sept. 3. The detour for bicyclists and pedestrians follows Washington Street, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail along Capitol Avenue, South Street, Missouri Street, McCarty Street, and Kentucky Avenue.

South White River Parkway will also close between Washington Street and Oliver Avenue again beginning on or after Tuesday, Sept.3. That detour follows Harding Street.

Garmong is expected to begin removing the existing bridge piers in the White River north of Oliver Avenue. Bridge construction will begin at the west side at the levee later this year.

More information about the White River Innovation District is available at wridinfrastructure.com.