Indy DPW hopes to add more workers during Wednesday hiring event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works hopes to add more workers to its ranks during a career fair Wednesday at Garfield Park.

The event at the Burrello Family Center runs until 2 p.m. and is open to anyone interested in driving a city snowplow, helping with street maintenance, or collecting solid waste.

DPW spokesperson Imani Keith says applicants will have the chance to meet with some current DPW workers who are helping with on-site interviews.

“You’ll have the chance to talk with different people who work within the department and kind of get a feel for what positions we have available,” Keith said. “There are tons of jobs available for CDL drivers. Most of the positions that we have available require that.”

Indy DPW says preferred candidates should live in Marion County and have a high school diploma or equivalent and a Class “B” CDL.

All positions have a minimum starting pay of $21 per hour. Benefits include paid time off and health and life insurance.