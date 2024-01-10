Indy DPW looking to curb illegal dumping in the new year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works wants people to get rid of their trash – the right way.

In the new year, it’s relaunching its illegal dumping awareness campaign. It’s a problem DPW officials say gets worse after the holidays, and has been a problem over the last year.

In Indianapolis, a person who’s caught illegally dumping garbage could be fined up to $2,500.

The city defines illegal dumping as “placing waste on public property or someone else’s property or in someone else’s dumpster without permission. This includes leaving non-recyclable items at public drop-off recycling sites.”

To combat the issue, Indy DPW offers resources like recycling drop-off sites.

It also offers heavy trash pick-up alongside a customer’s normal trash day once a month. Heavy trash is typically considered anything that may be too bulky for the garbage bin. DPW has a tool to look up a specific address’s regular and heavy trash days.

According to DPW Public Information Officer Corey Ohlenkamp, the city saw nearly 7,000 illegal dumping cases last year.

He says it’s affecting all neighborhoods across the city.

“It’s a problem because we got to get crews to then mitigate that, neighborhoods have to try to maintain it as well,” Ohlenkamp said. “It’s not only expensive to mitigate, It’s an eyesore and it’s just not really being a good neighbor.”

Ohlenkamp urges people to take photos or videos if they see someone illegally dumping something and report them to the city.

Flyers will be posted around common dumping areas with different resources for people looking to get rid of garbage.

Another resource DPW is encouraging people to use is their household hazardous waste monthly disposal events, or “ToxDrop.” It’s for items that might be ignitable, corrosive, reactive, or toxic and for electronics.

Indy ToxDrop locations and times

First Saturday of the Month: Traders Point Collection Facility, 7550 N. Lafayette Rd.

Second Saturday of the Month: Perry Township Government Center, 4925 S. Shelby St.

Third Saturday of the Month: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Training Facility, 9049 E. 10th St.

All three locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, Indy DPW is still collecting Christmas trees. It has seven sites across the city where Marion County Residents can drop them off through the end of the month.