Indy DPW mobilizes Snow Force drivers in response to winter weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With rain and snow expected Tuesday, a special team of drivers from the Indianapolis Department of Public Works is working to treat the city’s streets and keep them safe.

Indy DPW deployed 65 Snow Force drivers Monday night to pretreat the roads. Their mission continued into Tuesday, according to Ben Easley, chief communications officer for Indy DPW.

“We want to get a layer of salt down ahead of time to make sure that the roadways — if there’s any precipitation on them — have a better chance of not freezing and making those roadways more slippery for folks as they get on the road for their commute,” Easley said.

More than 100 Snow Force team members are working 12-hour shifts to treat and plow the roads, Easley says.

With all those trucks on the road, Indy DPW says drivers really need to pay attention, keep a lookout for the trucks, and give the drivers plenty of room to operate.

“Folks might be on the road at the same time as our plow trucks, so we want to make sure that people are watching for our plow trucks as well,” Easley said.

Plow trucks release road salt from the back, so following too closely almost guarantees that salt will hit your car.

Drivers should stay at least three car lengths away from the plows. If there’s snow on the road, snow clouds can be thrown by the plows and the clouds can reduce visibility, according to Easley.

Easley also says it’s important for drivers to remember to watch out for bridges and overpasses in winter weather conditions because those are known to be some of the slickest spots.

Drivers should also plan to leave for their destination with plenty of time to spare in case the road conditions are bad.

You can follow the Indy DPW Snow Force team online by checking out the Indy Snow Force viewer map. The map shows where which roads have been recently plowed or treated with salt.