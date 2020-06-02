Indy DPW offering ways people can help with protest cleanup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) is thanking people for wanting to assist in clean up efforts after violent protests left damage to downtown buildings, businesses and monuments.

But the department says they plan to handle protest clean up and graffiti removal using their own crews.

Instead, Indy DPW is asking residents to work with the organization Keep Indianapolis Beautiful in their Adopt-A-Block program.

The program provides free tools and resources for people to get out of their homes, clean their own communities and in doing so, start having conversations with neighbors.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful is also encouraging people to check the volunteer calendar. The calendar currently lists two events in June but Indy DPW says they are starting to add projects back in as the city opens up.

Indy DPW’s clean up efforts are kept to spaces maintained by the city. Cleaning up state property, like monuments, are being handled by the state.

Individuals can still reach out to businesses damaged from the riots separately.