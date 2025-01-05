Indy DPW gears up for the first winter storm of 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is prepping for a bad weather as most of Indiana is under a winter storm warning.

Auboni Hart, public information officer at Indy DPW, discussed the city’s preparations for its first winter storm of 2025.

“We’ve gathered over 15,000 tons of salt ready for deployment as a pre-treatment on our roads, bridges, and overpasses. We have about 70 trucks deployed per shift during this pre-treatment phase. Once the snow begins to fall and stick, our drivers will shift gears to clear the snow,” Hart said.

Hart emphasized that the process is ongoing, “As the snow continues to fall, our crews will go back out to keep roads clear and safe for everyone.”

Hart’s team’s top priority will be clearing major thoroughfares, particularly for first responders.

“After that, we’ll branch out and address residential streets,” she said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb strongly encouraged staying home during the severe weather, advice that Hart wants to reiterate, “If you do not need to travel, don’t travel.”

For those who must be on the roads, Hart advised driving below the posted speed limit. “Give yourself plenty of space between you and other vehicles, especially snowplows. Please ensure our crews have enough room to do their work,” Hart said.

She also recommends having an emergency kit in your car, including blankets, water, clothing, device chargers, and even salt or kitty litter in case you need them.