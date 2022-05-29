Local

Indy DPW says trash will be on a slide schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works reminded Marion County residents that Memorial Day is a solid waste holiday.

Curbside recycling, residential, and heavy trash service will operate on a slide schedule.

Curbside recycling, residential and heavy trash will slide forward one day after the holiday.

• Residents with normal pickup on Monday will have service Tuesday, May 31.

• Residents with normal pickup on Tuesday will have service Wednesday, June 1.

• Residents with normal pickup on Wednesday will have service Thursday, June 2.

• Residents with normal pickup on Thursday will have service Friday, June 3.

• Residents with normal pickup on Friday will have service Saturday, June 4

All solid waste services will return to normal on Monday, June 6.

More information can be found at indy.gov.