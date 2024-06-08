Indy DPW seeking feedback on downtown two-way street conversion project

A view of construction on Central Avenue in Indianapolis. Indianapolis Department of Public Works was seeking public feedback on an upcoming two-way street conversion project that would impact multiple downtown streets. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is seeking the public’s feedback on an upcoming project that will turn many one-way streets in downtown Indy into two-ways.

Citing data from the Federal Highway Administration, Indy DPW says the street conversions should help traffic flow, improve safety, boost connectivity, and enhance quality of life by “re-establishing a sense of place in neighborhoods have been divided by busy one-way thoroughfares.”

Below is a list of the streets DPW hopes to tackle in the project.

Capitol Avenue from 21st to 38th streets

Illinois Street from 21st to 38th streets

Pennsylvania Street from I-65N to Fall Creek Parkway S Drive

Delaware Street from I-65N to Fall Creek Parkway S Drive

Alabama Street from Washington to Michigan streets

New Jersey Street from Washington to Michigan streets

East Street from Washington to 10th streets

College Avenue from Virginia Avenue to Market Street

Brandon Herget, director of Indy DPW, said in a release on the project that the department’s engineers were still in the early design phase, but the conversions are “significant” in making neighborhood streets safer for everyone.

“Now is the right time for our community to provide input that will influence the designs of these projects, and ultimately, the future of their neighborhood streets,” he added.

Anyone interested in commenting on the upcoming conversions can submit their feedback here.

The conversions were not expected to begin until 2027.