Local

Indy DPW to hold virtual meetings, discuss upcoming construction plans

"Road construction ahead" sign. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Department of Public Works and IndyGo will host two virtual open houses to outline infrastructure plans.

The meetings will outline improvements to Delaware Street and Fort Wayne Avenue in coordination with IndyGo’s Super Stop ride enhancement intiative.

The virtual meetings will be held at noon and 5:30 p.m on Monday, Dec. 7.

Indy DPW expects to begin reconstructing Delaware Street between Maryland and Vermont streets in 2021.

For more information and to register for the noon open house, click here.

Trending Headlines

For more information and to register for the 5:30 p.m. open house, click here.

For more on the project, click here.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Monday’s business headlines

Business /

Universal Music buying Bob Dylan’s entire song catalog

Entertainment /

Pope Francis to visit Iraq in March, Vatican says

International /

Study shows some minority communities hesitant to trust a COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.