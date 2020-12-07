Indy DPW to hold virtual meetings, discuss upcoming construction plans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Department of Public Works and IndyGo will host two virtual open houses to outline infrastructure plans.

The meetings will outline improvements to Delaware Street and Fort Wayne Avenue in coordination with IndyGo’s Super Stop ride enhancement intiative.

The virtual meetings will be held at noon and 5:30 p.m on Monday, Dec. 7.

Indy DPW expects to begin reconstructing Delaware Street between Maryland and Vermont streets in 2021.

For more information and to register for the noon open house, click here.

For more information and to register for the 5:30 p.m. open house, click here.

For more on the project, click here.